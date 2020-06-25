Doris M. Snyder, 90, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Doris M. Snyder, 90, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of the late Harold C. “Iggy” Snyder (died Jan. 13, 2003). Doris was born in Hellertown on Nov. 10, 1929 to the late Robert S. and Beatrice (Goldberg) Grow. Doris worked for various sewing factories from 1962 to 1991. She was a faithful member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, and Spring Valley Sportsman’s Ladies Auxiliary.

SURVIVORS

Loving daughter: Cynthia J. (Roger) Rule of Enola; daughter-in-law: Susan M. Snyder of Bethlehem; brothers: Richard L. Grow of Coopersburg, Frank Egner (Marilyn) of Emmaus; grandchildren: Andrea Ferral, Katlyn (Scott Christman) and Ryan (Aubrey Williams); great-grandson: Morgan Ferral. She was predeceased by son: Earl R. Snyder (died Jan. 27, 2020); grandson: Jordan Ferral; siblings: Robert D. Grow, Lee N. Grow, Russell D. Grow, Claire G. Hunsicker.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Monday morning calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church memorial fund or the food bank, both at 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.