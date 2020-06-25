Gerard M. ‘Jerry’ Haymaker, 62, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gerard M. “Jerry” Haymaker, 62, formerly of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was born in Fountain Hill on Aug. 18, 1957 to the late Frank J. and Mary (Yanek) Haymaker. Jerry worked at Lehigh University for 17 years and also did construction work. He attended Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Jerry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Maryann Schwartz of Fountain Hill, Terry M. Schaller of Fountain Hill, Francis J. (Deborah) of Lower Saucon Township, Robert J. (Cheryl) of Hellertown, Thomas M. (Ann) of Hellertown, Deborah A. (Mark) Neely of Coplay, Jack J. of Fountain Hill; 13 nieces and nephews; 16 great-nieces and nephews; six cousins. He was predeceased by nephew: Shawn; great-nephew: Gabriel.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Holy Infancy Roman Catholic Church, 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem. The calling period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Bethany Ministries, 333 W. 4th St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.