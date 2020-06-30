Man ‘Slumped Over’ Steering Wheel Arrested on Drug Charges, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a man and woman who were allegedly found passed out inside a running vehicle last week are facing drug-related charges.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the man was allegedly “slumped over the steering wheel” of a grey Hyundai Elantra with West Virginia tags when a trooper on patrol made contact with him at approximately 1:45 a.m. June 26.

Police said the vehicle was stopped at Weiss Road and Progress Drive in Milford Township, Bucks County, at the time.

“Upon approach, the front passenger was observed also passed out and with a syringe still sticking in her right arm,” police said.

Police did not identify the man and woman in their news release, but said both were arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The driver was also arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police documents.