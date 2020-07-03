“Phase One” Reopens Saucon Campus To Fall Athletes (Photos)

The first week of Saucon Valley Athletics Resocialization Plan seems to have run without incident. Designed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus amongst Saucon Valley student-athletes and staff, “Phase-One” of the plan has participants arriving to campus wearing their masks and checking in with the training staff for a mandatory screening and temperature check. If no red flags are raised and the screening is normal student-athletes receive a sticker that must be worn allowing participation in the voluntary workout with a small “pod” of their teammates. Always at least six feet apart from one another, the students may then participate in the day’s skills and drills led by their respective coaches. When actively engaged in the exercises, athletes can put their masks aside. Coaches are required to wear their masks at all times. As soon as the practice session ends, students are required to “mask-up” and leave campus immediately without congregating.

” The first week of our return has been relatively smooth. There is no doubt a learning curve to our new-normal but generally speaking, our return has been great through the first few days.” Saucon Valley Director of Athletics, Bob Frey

Phase One is the first part of Saucon Valley’s four stepped plan that will hopefully transition student-athletes safely into the PIAA’s 2020-2021 season. Each two-week segment of the plan gradually moves Saucon Valley athletic programs toward the start of the fall sports season and new school year. If all goes well, Phase Two is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 13. Among other provisions, Phase Two will open the campus for middle school student-athletes and allow the usage of some shared equipment.

Saucon Valley Athletic Director Bob Frey appears content with how the plan has unfolded this past week, but seems guarded moving toward the new season. “The students have been doing very well while on campus”, offered Frey. “Our continued concern includes their adherence to guidelines while on their own time at home. Groups of students getting together for social engagements, even unrelated to sports, should be monitored closely by parents. Now, with new regulations in place concerning mask use, athletes should be adhering to mask use outside their home and in the presence of people outside their household at all times. The full effort is needed by all athletes, parents, and community members in order to give us our best chance of completing a full year of competition this year”.

Assuming all remains well and coronavirus is kept in check, Phase Three is slated to begin July 27 with Phase Four kicking in starting on August 10.

