Dorothy M. Ruhf, 95, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dorothy M. Ruhf, 95, formerly of Bethlehem, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Gracedale, Upper Nazareth Township. She was the wife of the late Carl S. Ruhf. Dorothy was born in Hanover Green, Pa., on July 26, 1924 to the late Bernard J. and Mabel G. (Keiser) Marley. She worked as a rate clerk at Lehigh Valley Railroad for many years. She was a member of the American Business Association in Bethlehem.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Gary L. of Allentown, David C. (Jean E.) of Bethlehem; sister: Joanne Hoffert of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Michael E., Christopher D. (Michelle), Heather Ruhf, Jonathan C. (Kelly) and Dakoda L.; great-grandchildren: Joshua, Damien, Michael, Bryant C. and Julia M.; great-great-granddaughter: Alexa. She was predeceased by brothers: Glenwood and George.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley, 245 N. Graham St., Allentown, PA 18109 and/or the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.