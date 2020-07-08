Saucon Valley Wrestling Celebrates Another Season Of Success

On Monday dozens of guests travelled to the Steel Club for an evening set aside specifically to safely celebrate another great year of Saucon Valley Wrestling. Hosted by the Saucon Valley Wrestling Club, members of the youth, middle school and varsity programs along with their families and friends took time to break bread and share some pre-COVID memories from the 2019-2020 season. It didn’t matter that the season-ending tradition was postponed due to coronavirus, a three-and-a-half month delay did nothing to dampen the spirits of those in attendance. The feeling of a tight knit, family atmosphere was still evident even though masks and social distancing were a part of the night’s protocol.

Saucon Valley Wrestling Club Board

President: Dave Spirk

Vice-President: Ben Chunko

Secretary: Mike Jones

Treasurer: Chris Csencsits

Member-at-Large: Mark Nicholas

Volunteer Committee: Kelly Chunko, KerryAnn Csencsits, Denise Dyer, Sarah Grogg, Chrystal Hill, Minh Hubert, Karen Jones, Lisa Pfizenmayer, Stacy Werkheiser

Saucon Valley High School principal, Ms. Tamara Gary, was warmly welcomed as the banquet’s guest speaker. Drawing upon her own experiences as a student-athlete and being the kid-sister of a Catasauqua wrestler, it seemed easy for Gary to connect with Saucon Valley’s world of wrestling. Gary shared that she learned the ropes of wrestling from Matt Gerhard’s mother. Gerhard is a 4x PIAA State Champ (1981-1984) from Catty. Ms. Gary also pointed to the value of the Wrestling Club’s K-12 make-up as a key component in the fabric of the Saucon Valley community.

Saucon Valley Youth Wrestling 2020 Highlights

11-4 Overall Record in the 36 team Valley Elementary Wrestling League (VEWL)

South-Central Division Champs with a 5-0 record

Carter Chunko (76) VEWL Champ 2020

Gavin Chunko (61) 5th Place VEWL

Luke Chunko (58) 6th Place VEWL

Taylor Rohn (64) 6th Place VEWL

Brady Rohn (70) 6th Place VEWL

Mack Santoro (73) 6th Place VEWL

Saucon Valley Junior High Wrestling 2020 Highlights

9th Place finish in District XI team tournament (42 AA & AAA schools)

Aiden Grogg (94) 2nd Place District XI junior high tournament

Cole Hubert (80) 2nd Place District XI junior high tournament

Jared Rohn (138) 3rd Place District XI junior high tournament

Mason Beckowski (138) 5th Place District XI junior high tournament

Ronnie Werkheiser (145) 5th Place District XI junior high tournament

2019-2020 Saucon Valley High School Wrestling Highlights

Good luck Panthers, the Source is with you!