Dorothy V. Weinperl, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Dorothy V. Weinperl, 88, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of the late Frank E. Weinperl Sr. (1988). Dorothy was born in Hellertown on Oct. 24, 1931 to the late John and Sophia (Ziemba) Krycia. She was a packer at Durkee Foods and an elevator operator at the Bethlehem Steel Co. Dorothy was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. She enjoyed playing bingo and Broadway shows.

SURVIVORS

Sons: Franc Jr. (Jenn Molloy) of Highlands, N.J., Jon of Hellertown; grandson: Sean Baron Weinperl. She was predeceased by siblings: Felix, Joseph, Stanley, Laura Wargo and Sophie A. Kutas.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 to 12 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at noon. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.