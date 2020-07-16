Advisories May Be Issued for Forecast Heat Wave: National Weather Service

With public swimming pools closed in places like Hellertown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the summer heat is harder to beat in 2020 than in a typical year. That won’t stop Mother Nature from bringing scorching temperatures to the area, however.

The National Weather Service says such temperatures may soon be here, and that the combination of heat and humidity over several days may warrant issuing precautionary advisories for parts of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In a hazardous weather outlook statement Thursday, NWS meteorologists said “a prolonged period of unseasonably hot and humid conditions are (sic) possible this weekend and early next week, with the worst of the heat wave expected on Monday.”

“Heat advisories may eventually be required for much of the region,” the statement said.

According to the latest NWS forecast for the Lehigh Valley, following a stormy day with highs in the mid 80s Friday, temperatures are expected to top out at 90 degrees or higher on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s high temperature is forecast to be 94 degrees.

The typical high temperature in the Allentown area at this time of year is 85 degrees.

Residents should continue to monitor their preferred local weather and news outlets for updates on the forecast.

Some municipal swimming pools around the area are open, although they are subject to state restrictions that limit occupancy and require social distancing as well as the use of face masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.