‘Extreme Heat and Humidity’ Headed to Our Area: Forecasters

If you love hot weather, you’re about to receive a gift from Mother Nature in the form of a heat wave forecasters say will impact eastern Pennsylvania over the weekend and beyond.

The heat is forecast to be so extreme that the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for much of southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey for Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, when highs are expected to reach the mid 90s.

When the humidity is factored in it will actually feel more like 108 degrees, the NWS said.

“Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” a watch statement issued Friday said. There will also be a chance of thunderstorms each day, which could affect high temperatures and heat index values, the statement concluded.

As of Friday afternoon, a high of at least 90 degrees was forecast for the Lehigh Valley for the next five days, starting Saturday:

Saturday, July 18 – Forecast high of 93

Sunday, July 19 – Forecast high of 95

Monday, July 20 – Forecast high of 95

Tuesday, July 21 – Forecast high of 93

Wednesday, July 22 – Forecast high of 90

Area residents should monitor weather forecasts for updates on the expected heat wave.

As precautions, anyone who plans to be outside in the days to come should prepare to drink plenty of fluids, such as water. If spending time inside, air conditioning should be used if available, and welfare checks should be made on the elderly and other individuals who may be more susceptible to heat-related illness.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the NWS warned. “This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Many public pools in the area–including Hellertown’s pool–are closed this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, however others are open with restrictions in place.