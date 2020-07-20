Helen (Winnie) C. Hagan, 91, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

It is with profound sadness that the family of Helen (Winnie) C. Hagan, 91, of Bethlehem, Pa., announce her passing on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. Beloved wife of William (Bill) E. Hagan, Winnie was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 8, 1928 to the late John Austin and Helen C. (Margerum) Mullins. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Winnie played basketball for Little Flower High School in Philadelphia and taught the game to her six children. An avid sailor and lover of the outdoors, summers were spent on the family boat or by the ocean in New Jersey and North Carolina. There were many pets over the years and Winnie could often be found walking a dog and chatting with neighbors along her route. But her favorite role was that of family matriarch, ensuring that her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended relations were happy, safe and loved. An advocate for women and children, she was an active volunteer for many years at Providence House of Catholic Charities in Delran, N.J. Her husband, Bill, reflects, “Winnie was a beautiful person who cared deeply for those in need and her family like no other.”

SURVIVORS

In addition to her devoted husband of 67 years, Winnie is survived by three sons: Austin (Susan) of Alabama, Brian (Gairda Lauterbach) of Delaware, Kevin (Lisa) of Texas; three daughters, Maureen Roberts (William) of Florida, Sharon Wright of New Mexico, Tina Hasselbusch (Rich) of Pennsylvania; and sister, Patricia Mullins of Pennsylvania. She will be lovingly remembered by her 12 grandchildren: Kent Hagan (Caitlin) of Arkansas, Shannon Roberts of Florida, Ryan Roberts (Linda) of Pennsylvania, Jason Wright (Sally) of Pennsylvania, Briann Wright of New Mexico, Colin Hagan of Colorado, Sean Hagan of Texas, Kelly Hagan of Texas, Max Hasselbusch of North Carolina, Sam Hasselbusch of Pennsylvania, Clare Hasselbusch of Pennsylvania, Will Hasselbusch of Pennsylvania; four great-grandchildren: Chanell Roberts of Florida, Andre Roberts of Florida, Keon Roberts of Florida, Wheeler Hagan of Arkansas; and one great-great-grandchild: Grayson Roberts of Florida. Winnie was predeceased by her brother: John Mullins.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Anne Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18017. There will be no calling hours. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Winnie’s name may be made to: Cay Galgon Life House, 714 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 (610-867-9546) and/or Turning Point of Lehigh Valley, 444 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown, PA 18103 (610-797-0530).