Community Outreach Benefit Needs Community Support: Letter

Saucon Source and the people of the Saucon Valley have been strong supporters of the Community Outreach Benefit over the years. That is no surprise, because six Saucon families have been beneficiaries of COB since 2013. This year’s campaign, the 19th for COB, will be the last for our nonprofit, and our mission since 2002 has been to help people facing crushing medical expenses.

Regarding Saucon Valley, the first beneficiary was Shelby VanVliet in 2013. The others include Carly Ziegler, 2014; Aaron Kuhns and Jon Tyson, 2015; Steve Sarko, 2016; and Emily Armstrong, 2017. Of course, we also are grateful that in 2018 Braveheart Highland Pub sponsored a fun run on the Saucon Rail Trail and dedicated all of the proceeds to COB.

As the recent Saucon Source story by Jonny Hart explained, this year’s campaign is seeking monetary donations instead of participation in the golf tournaments, runs, raffles and block parties of the past. You can donate until Sept. 15 online at cobcares.org, where there is a lot of information about this year’s four deserving families. Or, donations can be mailed in care of St. John’s UCC, 538 E. Thomas St., Coopersburg, PA 18036.

The COVID-19 pandemic has weighed heavily on all of us, and especially on the families trying to keep their heads above the financial waters while suffering from severe, painful diagnoses. If COB can raise $50,000 this year, it will have raised a total of $1 million for 65 families. Please help us to reach this goal.

Glenn Kranzley, Hellertown

COB Task Force Member