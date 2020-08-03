Jeanne D. Lean, 93, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Jeanne D. Lean, 93, of Upper Saucon Township, went home to the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was born in Allentown on May 24, 1927 to the late Raymond and Flossie (Stoudt) Dietrich. She was born again and deeply loved her Lord. She loved her family very much.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: William J. (Linda L.) Lean of Bethlehem, Stephen J. (Judy A.) Lean of Harrison, Tenn., Janis F. Lean of Center Valley; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately at Greenwood Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 6969 Silver Crest Road, Nazareth, PA 18064.