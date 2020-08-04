Esther Sarah Lilly Baer, 94, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Esther Sarah Lilly Baer, 94, of Bethlehem died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Mason, Texas. She was the wife of the late Charles Raymond Baer. Esther was born in Catasauqua, Pa., on Aug. 26, 1925 to the late Russell and Helen (Graver) Graber. She owned and operated Esther’s Beauty Shoppe, Bethlehem, for 40 years, retiring in 1998. Esther was a member of Trinity UCC, Bethlehem. She enjoyed square dancing.

SURVIVORS

Children: Gloria J. (Rolly D.) Lumpkins of Mason, Texas, Geoffrey C. (Gail L.) Baer of Hellertown, Kathleen I. (Keith) Bidlow of Orlando, Fla., and Rita L. (David C.) Fistner of Bethlehem; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

SERVICE

Memorial services will be held privately at a later date. Burial will take place at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity UCC, 81 E. North St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 and/or the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015.