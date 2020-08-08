Charles ‘Chuck’ M. Meixsell, 51, of Leithsville (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Charles “Chuck” M. Meixsell, 51, of Leithsville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Sheila D. (Dieterly) Meixsell. Chuck was born in Phillipsburg, N.J., on May 18, 1969 to Charles M. Meixsell Sr. of Olyphant, Pa. For the past two months, he worked for QVC Bethlehem, and previously in security work at various locations.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife; and father; sons: Evan Stanley Dieterly Meixsell, Morgan Paul Dieterly Meixsell; siblings: Tina (Artie) Colwell of Olyphant, Samuel Meixsell of Olyphant. He was predeceased by brother: Samuel Martin.

SERVICE

Due to current service restrictions, memorial services will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family may be made care of the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.