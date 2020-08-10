Police Investigating Attempted Garage Break-in Near Coopersburg

Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville said in a news release Sunday that they are investigating an attempted garage break-in that occurred at a property near Coopersburg.

Police said the attempted burglary happened in the early morning hours of July 26 in the 1400 block of Sheridan Road in Lower Milford Township.

“Three unknown actors attempted to gain entry into the victim’s garage doors,” police said. “After a failed attempt to gain entry, the three suspects fled the scene in a possibly black Ford Explorer with unknown registration.”

Anyone with information about the attempted garage break-in may call the Fogelsville barracks at 610-395-1438. The news release indicated that Tpr. Brandon Olewine is the investigating officer for the case.