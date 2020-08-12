2 Connected to Hellertown Egging Incident, Police Say

Two men from other communities have been connected to an incident in which a car in Hellertown was allegedly hit with eggs late last month, police said Wednesday.

According to a borough police news release, Barrett Stephen Gaugler, 22, of the 1400 block of Eaton Avenue, Bethlehem, and Timothy John Mosser Jr., 20, of the 3300 block of Oxford Circle, South Whitehall Township, allegedly admitted to egging a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Main Street July 26 while being questioned by Bethlehem city police about throwing eggs at vehicles in the city the following day.

The news release didn’t say where the alleged egging in Bethlehem occurred, but borough police said the men were arrested in that case. According to online court records, Gaugler and Mosser are both cited for disorderly conduct in relation to the alleged city egging.

Hellertown police said they have also cited Gaugler and Mosser for disorderly conduct.

In the borough case, the owner of the vehicle had previously called to report that their vehicle had been egged on July 26, police said in the news release.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.