Damage to Bridge Restricts Access to Springtown Cemetery

Although it’s been more than a week since Hurricane Isaias dumped up to eight inches of rain on the area, in some cases significant damage to infrastructure caused by the storm is still coming to light.

Visitors to the Springtown Cemetery in Springtown, Springfield Township, Bucks County, were dismayed this week to discover that the only road leading to it is now closed to traffic; a consequence of damage to a bridge along the road, which is privately owned.

Chapel Street–a small lane which intersects with Main Street (Rt. 212) near Springtown Volunteer Fire Company–has had orange cones placed across it to block access to traffic.

In an email to a resident, Springfield Township Manager Jason Wager said the Springtown Cemetery Association informed him that the bridge sustained “major damage” due to flooding that occurred during the storm on a tributary of Cooks Creek.

“(They) are working on it currently to get the access road reopened,” Wager said, referring to the association. “As this is a private access road and bridge, we don’t (have) control of the repair.”

He said the township wasn’t given an anticipated reopening date for the access road.

Significant flash flooding from Isaias also occurred in Hellertown borough, Lower Saucon Township and surrounding areas. As of Thursday, a few roads remain closed in the township due to damage from the storm.

In Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County, a 44-year-old woman from Allentown died when her vehicle was swept away by floodwaters north of Coopersburg borough.

The Springtown Cemetery Association does not have a website or contact information that is available publicly.