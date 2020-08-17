Wojciech Janusz Waskiewicz, 61, of Albrightsville (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Wojciech Janusz Waskiewicz, 61, of Albrightsville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Irena (Sikorska) Waskiewicz. He was born in Warsaw, Poland on Jan. 31, 1959 to Jerzy Waskiewicz of Warsaw, Poland, and the late Marianna (Bielawska). He owned and operated Kavva’s on Broad, a Polish European market, in Bethlehem for the past one-and-a-half years. Wojciech was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, Brodheadsville. He was a musician for Bez Szefa Band, playing in New York and New Jersey from 1996 to 2011.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 38 years; children: Kacper Waskiewicz of Bethlehem, Victoria J. of Albrightsville; sister: Jolanta Piotrowska of Warsaw, Poland.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 and from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday. The Saturday morning calling hour will be followed by the service at 10 a.m. at Incarnation of our Lord Catholic Church, 617 Pierce St., Bethlehem. Interment will be in Poland. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Waskiewicz family.