Mildred M. Weaver, 88, of Bingen (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Mildred M. Weaver, 88, of Bingen, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. She was the wife of Arthur L. Weaver. Mildred was born in Lower Saucon Township on Feb. 3, 1932 to the late James R. and Lizzie H. (Bealer) Miller. She worked at Lehigh University in the library for 25 years until retiring. She was a faith-filled member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Township, where she was a choir member, had served on its church council and participated in all church functions.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 67 years; children: Cheryl D. (James L.) Patterson of Danielsville, Dale R. (Shari A.) Weaver of Quakertown, Robert L. (Anne M.) Weaver of Hellertown; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by five siblings.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.