UGI will continue to work on a gas main on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township Friday, with the work expected to disrupt traffic between Seidersville Road and Puggy Lane.

In an update issued Thursday, PennDOT Engineering District 5 said there will be a lane restriction in place with flagging from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work is expected to be completed Friday.

Motorists should proceed with caution and be alert when driving in the active work zone.