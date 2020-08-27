Nancy J. Keck, 87, Formerly of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Nancy J. Keck, 87, formerly of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Arden Courts at Old Orchard, Easton. She was the wife of the late Harold M. Keck (died Jan. 8, 2007). She was born in Hazleton on June 7, 1933 to the late Harold C. Sauer and Mary Ellen (Stettler) Sauer. Nancy was past president of Mary Ellen Convalescent Home, Hellertown, until her retirement. She was a graduate of Elizabeth College, earning an associate’s degree with a nursing home administrator license.

SURVIVORS

Children: Jay S. (Debra M.) Keck of Hellertown, Nanette A. Keck of Hellertown, H. Lynn (Ann) Keck of Macungie; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren.

SERVICE

She desired her service to be held privately with her family. The interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements.