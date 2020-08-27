Royce Harvey Stull, 79, of Philadelphia (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Royce Harvey Stull, 79, of Philadelphia, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Bethlehem on Sept. 26, 1940 to the late Archie and Helen (Mills) Stull. Royce served our country faithfully in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a personnelmen chief for the United States Navy. One of Royce’s greatest pleasures was when he could spend time with his family.

SURVIVORS

Sister: Veronica G. Stull of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Royce was predeceased by his brothers: Gordon, Archie and Arthur; sisters: Phyllis L. Cortright, Katherine Talijan and Dolores Stull.

SERVICE

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, 1501 N. New St., Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing.