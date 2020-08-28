Merle L. Herbstreith of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Merle L. Herbstreith passed away in her home on Aug. 28, 2020 after being under the loving care of her daughter, Jill Wilson, formally of Orange Park, Fla. Merle was the wife of Charles E. Herbstreith, a World War II survivor who served on the U.S.S. Franklin and passed away in September 1975. Merle lived her early years in Nutley and Glen Ridge, N.J., before moving to Hellertown. She was a member of the Glen Ridge Congregational Church.

SURVIVORS

She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters, son, seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; daughters: Cheryl L. Herbstreith of Dillion, Colo., and her children, Bonnie Begg of Denver and Danny Begg of Boulder, Colo.; Jill Wilson of Hellertown, and her children, Brandy Wilson of Jacksonville, Fla., and Jason Wilson of Orange Park, Fla., and granddaughter Kaylee and husband Tanner Nichols of Hinesville, Ga.; Judy Herbstreith and her husband Ken Carl, and daughters Taylor Carl of Philadelphia and 1st Lt. Casey Carl, serving in South Korea; and son Charles E. Herbstreith Jr. and his wife Patricia Moya, and daughter Ava Rose of Wilton, Conn.

SERVICE

Graveside services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, Pa.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Veterans Association of America.