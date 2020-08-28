Paul J. Aranyos Jr., 65, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Paul J. Aranyos Jr., 65, of Kunkletown, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on April 25, 1955 to Dorothy M. “Dolly” (Feist) Aranyos of Hellertown and the late Paul J. Aranyos Sr. He went to the former St. John Capistrano Elementary School and graduated from Saucon Valley High School in 1974. Paul worked as a motor inspector and electrician at the former Bethlehem Steel. He was of the Catholic faith.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother; children: Paul J. Aranyos III, Holly R. (Joshua) Hess and Carisa A. Aranyos; siblings: Diane M. (William) Smith and Bonnie L. (Allan) Thomas; grandchildren: Devan, Bryce, Rowan, Rylen and Emma; cousin, to whom he was close: Stefanie M. Aranyos; nieces and nephews: Tiffany M. Smith, Jennifer M. Barongan, Laura K. Dailey, Jonathan W. Smith, Freddie Soos and Krystal Soos.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. Interment will be at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.