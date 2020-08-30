Couple Charged in Theft of Wallet Lost at Casino, Police Say

A man and woman allegedly took advantage of an opportunity to score some quick cash when they saw another guest at Wind Creek casino in Bethlehem drop his wallet on the floor there, Pennsylvania State Police announced last week.

In a news release, the investigating trooper from the Bethlehem barracks said the alleged theft occurred during the early morning hours of July 23.

Police said the victim was a 33-year-old man from Palmerton who “unknowingly dropped his wallet on the casino floor after playing on a slot machine.”

After the man walked away from the area, police said Ryan Allen Foulk, 36, of Slatington, picked it up, “walked over to his friend, Jessica R. Gasper” and “concealed the victim’s wallet in Gasper’s purse.”

Police said Gasper, 33, of Parryville, Carbon County, left the scene before their arrival, but Foulk was approached by Wind Creek security personnel and was subsequently taken into custody once troopers arrived.

According to police, the camouflage wallet that was allegedly stolen contained $600 in cash, an unemployment compensation card, a driver’s license and a health insurance card.

Court records state that in addition to theft of lost/mislaid property, Foulk was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the alleged incident.

Following a preliminary arraignment before District Judge Alicea Zito July 23, Foulk was committed to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $10,000 straight bail. He remained incarcerated there as of Aug. 30, the records indicated.

A preliminary hearing for Foulk is scheduled for Sept. 2 at 10:45 a.m.

Gasper is charged with both theft of lost/mislaid property and receiving stolen property and has not yet had a preliminary hearing, according to the court records in her case.

Police said in their news release that charges against her were filed via criminal complaint.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.