Kathryn K. Cawley, 84, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kathryn K. Cawley, 84, of Hellertown died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Brakeley Park Center, Phillipsburg, N.J. She was the wife of the late Lorrain Lee Cawley, who died May 5, 2016. Kathryn was born in Hellertown on Dec. 31, 1935 to the late Mark and Mary Jaworski. She was a seamstress at the former Zawick Manufacturing, Hellertown, until retiring. Kathryn was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hellertown, where she served on various committees at the church.

SURVIVORS

Loving children: Michael L. (Cynthia L.) Cawley of Bethlehem, Mary A. (Turan) Erdogan of Kingston, Mass.; grandchildren: Lauren L. (Brandon) Bier, Courtney L. (Brian) Petocz, Michal Ann, Malcolm A., Remziye R. and Samuel L. Erdogan; great-granddaughter: Natalie Emma Bier.

SERVICE

A private service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, 69 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.