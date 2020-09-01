Woman Charged With Access Device Fraud, Police Say

Credit: Quakertown Borough Police Department/Crimewatch

A Lower Saucon Township woman is facing charges of access device fraud after police say she allegedly used a stolen PA ACCESS card to make transactions in Bucks County.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, Quakertown borough police said Kelly Irene Farannte, 25, was arrested on the morning of Aug. 24 on misdemeanor charges of access device fraud, identity theft and receiving stolen property stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on April 30.

According to court records in the case, a preliminary hearing for Farannte is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26 at 10:15 a.m. before District Judge Lisa Gaier in New Britain.

The case is being prosecuted by the Bucks County District Attorney’s office according to the online docket sheet for it, which does not list an attorney for Farannte.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.