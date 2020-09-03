Driver May Have Displayed Handgun in Rt. 309 Incident, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville are investigating an incident in which they say a motorist thinks a gun was displayed at him by another driver in Upper Saucon Township.

In a news release, police said the incident is alleged to have happened shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, on Rt. 309 north at its merger with I-78 west.

“The victim believes an erratic driver may have pulled out a handgun during this incident,” police said.

They added that “a registration plate was obtained by the victim.”

Police identified the victim as a 41-year-old man from Rahway, N.J.

They identified the vehicles involved as a 2019 Ford F-350 pickup truck and a 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer, but didn’t indicate who was driving which vehicle at the time.

State police said they are investigating this as a possible case of simple assault in which a person attempted by physical menace to put another person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.