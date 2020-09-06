Irene Slotter Rutkowski, 81, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Irene Slotter Rutkowski, 81, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. She was the wife of Ronald P. Rutkowski. Irene was born in Hellertown on April 29, 1939 to the late George and Lillian (Gonzales) Reccek. She worked for Malmark, Plumsteadville. She was a member of St. Theresa of The Child Jesus Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to her husband of 20 years; brother: Jack (Phyllis) Reccek of Hellertown; nieces, nephews and cousins. Irene was predeceased by infant brother: George; siblings: Dolores F. Chavar and George Jr.

SERVICE

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health & Welfare 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.