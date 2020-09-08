Michael J. Pachter, 50, of Hamilton Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Michael J. Pachter, 50, of Hamilton Township died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the VNA Hospice of St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Township. He was the husband of Melissa J. Fetzer-Pachter. He was born in Allentown on July 19, 1970 to the late Harry Pachter and Barbara (Crystal) Fleischman. Michael co-owned and operated Jukebox On-line, Wind Gap, and previously co-founded and co-owned Mainstreet Jukebox, Stroudsburg. Michael earned a Bachelor of Finance degree from Lehigh University in 1992. He was very active in the disc golf community.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 21 years; children: Eliana Rose, Jacob Harrison, both at home; siblings: Jeffrey A. (Jenny Barrett) of Bethlehem, David J., Jonathan I., Elizabeth M., Matthew J. all of Arizona; brother and sister-in-law: Brandon and Becky Easley.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter, 128 Brainerd Lane, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (CampPapillon.org) and/or Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 1025 Vermont Ave. NW, 10th Floor, Washington, DC 20005 (CCAlliance.org) and/or A.W.S.O.M. Animal Shelter, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 (AWSOMAnimals.org).