Hellertown Woman Hurt in Lower Macungie Crash, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Fogelsville said in a news release Wednesday that a Hellertown woman suffered suspected minor injuries in an Aug. 31 car crash in Lower Macungie Township.

Police said the 38-year-old woman was westbound on Sauerkraut Lane near Saddlebrook Road when the accident happened shortly after noon.

According to police, the driver of an eastbound vehicle “failed to correctly negotiate a right hand curve in the road, crossed over the double yellow line and struck (the Hellertown woman’s vehicle) at its 10 o’clock position.”

Police identified the driver of the eastbound vehicle as Jeanette A. Sipple, 80, of Emmaus, and said she was cited for an alleged Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code violation: Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed.

“Both drivers were transported to Lehigh Valley (Hospital) Cedar Crest for suspected minor injuries,” police said.

They added that one witness to the accident was located at the scene.