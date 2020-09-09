Mary E. Yoder, 101, of Salisbury Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Mary E. Yoder, 101, of Salisbury Township, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Cedarbrook-Fountain Hill Annex. She was the wife of the late Jeremiah D. Yoder. Mary was born in Elizabethtown on June 5, 1919 to the late Charles and Ella (Kissinger) Welty. She was a supervisor for Information Services at the former Bethlehem Steel. Mary was a life-long member of Emmanuel Evangelical Congregational Church, Bethlehem, and had taught Sunday school.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Joanella A. (Joseph P.) Mitch of Germansville, Deborah J. (Gerald J.) Young of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; grandchildren: Danielle Shoemaker, Keri Mitch, Jody, Tonya, Tracey Young; great-grandchildren: Corey, Corissa, Kaitlyn, Alexis, Morgan, Dominic, Anthony, Wyatt; great-great-granddaughter: Avery. She was predeceased by several siblings.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to PA Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.