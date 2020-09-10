John F. Horwath Sr., 88, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John F. Horwath Sr., 88, formerly of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at the Delaware Valley Veterans Home, Philadelphia. He was the husband of the late Elisabeth Maria (Hoydem) Horwath, who died June 1, 1993. John was born in Bethlehem on May 15, 1932 to the late John F. and Pearl (Johnson) Horvath. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean and Vietnam wars. John was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown; VFW Post #3094, Hellertown, where he was Quartermaster for 29 years; VFW District 20 Commander; Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, where he was Past Commander; Joint Veterans Council, where he was Past Secretary and President; AMVETS; Vietnam Vets; and American Philatelic Society.

SURVIVORS

Children: John F. (Trish) Horwath Jr. of Myersville, Md., Pat E. Horwath of Connersville, Ind.; brother: Martin (Betty Lou) Horvath of Bethlehem Township. He was predeceased by brother: William Horvath.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately. Interment will be at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in John’s name to any veterans organization.