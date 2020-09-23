John J. Long Jr., 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John J. Long Jr., 88, of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Catherine C. (Yanek) Long, who died Feb. 5, 2001. John was born in Bethlehem on Aug. 6, 1932 to the late John Sr. and Anna (Stavnicky) Long. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. John was a production scheduler at the former Bethlehem Steel for 34 years until his retirement. He was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown. John enjoyed cars, going to the beach and especially watching the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.

SURVIVORS

Children: James E. (Donna) Long of Hellertown, Cali T. Rivera of Bethlehem; sister: Anna Mae (William) Csaszar of Bethlehem; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. He weas predeceased by son: John J. Long III, who died in 1984.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church (zip code 18055).