Driver Struck Other Vehicle in Merge Attempt from Shoulder: PSP

A Harrisburg man was cited for careless driving, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast, after allegedly causing an accident when he merged from the shoulder of I-78 west and struck another vehicle.

In a news release about the accident, police said it occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sept. 22 near mile marker 63.5 in Lower Saucon Township.

Police said Scott R. Warren, 52, was operating a 2008 Ford Taurus and transporting two adult passengers when his merge attempt from the left shoulder to the right lane of travel failed.

According to police, the vehicle Warren struck was a 2019 Chrysler 300 operated by a 64-year-old Macungie man who was transporting one adult passenger.

Both drivers and all of the passengers suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment, police said.

Both vehicles were rendered inoperable by damage they sustained and were towed from the scene, they added.

All of the individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to police.

Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, City of Bethlehem EMS and Dewey Fire Co. EMS of Hellertown all responded to the scene of the wreck.