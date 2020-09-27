Patricia Jane ‘Patty’ Terry, 63, of Coolbaugh Twp. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Patricia Jane “Patty” Terry, 63, of Coolbaugh Township died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. She was the beloved wife of Keith A. Terry. Patty was born in Fountain Hill on March 8, 1957 to the late Joseph Florian and Mary Magdelin (Ezar) Mitko. She was a 1975 graduate of Bethlehem Catholic High School; a member of Light of the World Church, Minisink, volunteering for the worship committee; a candy striper at St. Luke’s Hospital; a CNA at Holy Family Manor; worked at the former Krick’s Bakery, Bethlehem; and owned and operated “Terry’s Lighthouse Cleaning” alongside her husband. The most important joy of her life was being a wife and mom!

SURVIVORS

In addition to her loving husband of 41 years; daughters: Jennifer Marie of Coolidge, Ariz., Tristina Lee (Walter “Spence,” USMC) Whitson of Jacksonville, N.C., Elisha Lynn of North Charleston, S.C.; siblings: Dolores Pilzer of Bethlehem Township, Joseph (Nancy) Mitko, USMC, of Kintnersville, Mary (William) Balliet of Northampton; grandchildren: Machaela, Wally, Willow, Meadow, Aria and Norah Jane (expected in 2021).

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 1 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Springtown Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a not-for-profit, section 501 (c)(3) corporation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.