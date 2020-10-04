Kyle Robert Evans, 32, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kyle Robert Evans, 32, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 in Pottstown. He was born in Abington, Pa., on April 9, 1988 to Dean W. and Katherine (Bruce) Evans of Bethlehem. Kyle worked as a landscaper and in home/building restoration in the Montgomery County area. He was a 2006 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. Kyle loved music–especially guitar–and anything that goes fast.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his parents; siblings: Drew W. of Hellertown, David B. and Kristy A. Evans, both of Bethlehem; niece: Lillian Coughlin of Hellertown; maternal grandfather: Robert J. Bruce of Newtown Square.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.