Raymond J. Ortwein, 76, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Raymond J. Ortwein, 76, of Lower Saucon Township died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Terry L. (Neith) Ortwein. He was born in Fountain Hill on Jan. 2, 1944 to the late Raymond H. and Catherine E. (Wolst) Ortwein. Raymond was a welder at the former Bethlehem Steel for 33 years. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Bethlehem. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed Farmall tractors.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 44 years, last December; children: Raymond J. Ortwein, Esq., of York, Heather A. Ortwein of Southampton; siblings: John S. (Carol) of Hellertown, Patricia A. (Peter P.) Marth of Hellertown; godsons: Todd Lipp, Karl Marth. He was predeceased by brother: Carl A. Ortwein.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 417 Carlton Ave., Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his church (zip code 18015).