Five Bethlehem/Easton-Area Surgeons Join St. Luke’s Staff

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is strengthening its general surgery capabilities in the eastern Lehigh Valley as it welcomes five experienced general surgeons to the network.

“These surgeons have been providing great care in the Lehigh Valley for many years,” said Kelly L. Glaser, Director of Operations, SLUHN Department of General Surgery.

“All these surgeons specialize in minimally invasive general surgery,” she said. “We are excited to add their talents to the St. Luke’s General Surgery team.”

Glaser also noted that the addition of the practices will give St. Luke’s patients easier access to exceptional surgical care.

The new general surgeons who are joining SLUHN are:

Dr. Robert Bloch, MD, FACS – Dr. Bloch has joined St. Luke’s General Surgery-Easton and is performing surgery primarily at St. Luke’s Warren Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus. A graduate of New York Medical College, he completed his residency in general surgery at Wayne State University School of Medicine. Dr. Bloch was the Chief of Surgery at Easton Hospital for 14 years. He has also been the associate program director for the surgical residency, as well as a clinical associate professor at Drexel University School of Medicine for more than two decades.

Dr. Richard Conron, DO, FACS – Dr. Conron has joined St. Luke's General Surgery-Anderson and is performing surgery at St. Luke's Anderson Campus. Dr. Conron, who practices at General Surgical Care in Bethlehem, graduated from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. He was chief resident in general surgery at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, and an intern at Allentown Osteopathic Medical Center. Dr. Conron is board certified.

Dr. Harjeet Kohli, MD, FACS – Dr. Kohli has joined St. Luke's General Surgery-Easton. A graduate of the India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, he served as an internal medicine resident and as a surgical resident at Medway Health Authority Hospitals in Kent, England. Dr. Kohli completed locums at various hospitals in England and a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Brook Hospital in London and Papworth Hospital in Cambridge. He came to the United States in 1989 and completed a surgical residency at Easton Hospital. Dr. Kohli is board certified and has a private practice in Easton.

Dr. Mark Schadt, MD – Dr. Schadt has joined St. Luke's General Surgery-Anderson and is performing surgery at St. Luke's Anderson Campus. He practices at General Surgical Care in Bethlehem. Dr. Schadt earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and was an intern and resident in general surgery at Lankenau Hospital and Research Center in Philadelphia. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Pennsylvania Medical Society and the Northampton Medical Society.

Dr. Vinay Singhal, MD – Dr. Singhal has joined St. Luke's General Surgery-Easton and is performing surgery primarily at St. Luke's Warren Campus and at St. Luke's Anderson Campus. He is a minimally invasive, robotic and advanced laparoscopic surgeon who graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, India. Dr. Singhal then completed a residency at Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York City and a fellowship in minimally invasive and robotic surgery at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Board certified in general surgery, Dr. Singhal is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and clinical assistant professor of surgery at Drexel University College of Medicine.

Patients can locate their local surgeon’s office through Find-a-Doc or by calling 1-866-STLUKES.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.