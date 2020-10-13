Lower Saucon Man Wanted for Assault, Police Say

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a man who is wanted on an assault charge.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said Carlos Alex Rivera-Soto, 28, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred Oct. 2 in the 2300 block of Black River Road, and that a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police said Rivera-Soto’s last known address is 2380 Black River Road.

In the post police described him as Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

A booking photo shows that Rivera-Soto has a large neck tattoo. Click here to view it.

Anyone with information on Rivera-Soto’s whereabouts is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact them at 610-317-6110.

The warrant for his arrest is filed with Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township, according to police and the criminal docket filed in his case.

Note: Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. This story was compiled using information from police and court documents.