Barbara Kugler Frey, 84, of Woodstock, Va. (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Barbara Kugler Frey, 84, of Woodstock, Va., passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital. Barbara was born on Jan. 14, 1936 in Bethlehem, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Adams Kugler. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lori Frey. Barbara was an active member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, and volunteered at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital, food pantries and Belle Grove Plantation for many years. She enjoyed quilting and researching family ancestry. Barbara loved spending time with friends and family. She will be missed by all who knew her.

SURVIVORS

Barbara is survived by her husband Kermit; her son Alan Frey; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters: Karyl Laub and Connie Krammes.

SERVICES

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the Union Cemetery of Hellertown, with Rev. Nathan Robinson officiating.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 127 E. High St., Woodstock, VA 22664.