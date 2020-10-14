Evelyn Pondo, 90, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Evelyn Pondo, 90, formerly of Hellertown, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at New Eastwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Easton. She was the wife of the late Jacob A. Pondo. Evelyn was born in Fountain Hill on Oct. 17, 1929 to Charles and Nellie (Galazeski) Musgnung. She worked in food service at Lehigh University; and owned and operated with her late husband the former Pondo’s, Hellertown, and Pondo’s Grocery, Bethlehem. Evelyn was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SURVIVORS

Loving son: Fredric (Mary) Pondo of Media; grandchildren: Jennifer and Elizabeth Pondo.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 to 11:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. The calling hour and mass will be held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa’s RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, PA 18055.