Police Investigating ‘Trump 2020,’ Swastika Graffiti on Road

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are hoping to get to the bottom of a graffiti incident in Upper Bucks County, in which political statements and an anti-Semitic symbol were painted on a rural roadway.

In a news release, police said troopers were dispatched to the 100 block of Marienstein Road in Nockamixon Township Tuesday for a report of a yellow swastika painted in the northbound lane.

The area–near Revere–is heavily wooded. A park nearby was also recently a target of a person or persons intent on defacing public property.

The release indicated that “it (was) known to Pennsylvania State Police that previously there was graffiti that read ‘Trump 2020’ in the northbound lane at that location for an extended amount of time.”

Police said the swastika was painted over the “Trump 2020” graffiti, and that “two red lines” were painted on top of the swastika.

They added that in the southbound lane at the same location someone had also recently painted “4 more years” in an apparent reference to re-electing President Donald Trump.

Police said officers canvased the neighborhood and determined that “no neighbors could view the roadway from their residences.”

The occupants of the home closest to where the graffiti was discovered weren’t home at the time, they added.

The damage to the asphalt was estimated at $500.

State police said the local PennDOT office was notified so that the graffiti can be removed.