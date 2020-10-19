Joseph Paul Hehn, 88, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Joseph Paul Hehn, 88, of Hellertown, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital-Fountain Hill. Joe was born in Reading on Dec. 12, 1931 to the late Joseph and Margaret (Kocan) Hehn. Joseph attended Notre Dame University as an education major and completed his degree at Fordham University. Joe’s first teaching assignment was at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Elementary School in Bronx, N.Y. He later taught at various Catholic elementary schools in Pennsylvania. He also worked as the public relations director for the former Ritter-Berger Inc., Allentown. Joseph also taught courses on old time radio at Muhlenberg College and Cedar Crest College. Joe was known by many as “Captain Radio.” He was an honorary member of Broadcast Pioneers of America. Joseph made numerous guest appearances on radio stations throughout Pennsylvania for 24 years, talking about radio’s “Golden Age” of programs. He made at least 135 trips per year to area nursing homes, presenting musical shows on old time radio. During these years, Joe made almost 5,000 appearances in over 200 nursing homes from Philadelphia to Scranton. Joseph was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church, Hellertown. He was an avid enthusiast and lifelong follower of Notre Dame football.

SURVIVORS

Siblings: Dolores Hehn of Shillington, Robert Hehn (Dianne) of Audubon, James Hehn of Shillington; sister-in-law: Anita Hehn of Ocala, Fla.; nieces and nephews; friend: Manuel DeCeia of Bethlehem. Joe was predeceased by brother: Paul.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9 to 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The interment will conclude services at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery, Lebanon. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church (zip code 18055).