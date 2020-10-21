John F. Kaufman, 58, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

John F. Kaufman, 58, of Hellertown, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was separated from Rebecca L. (Moffitt) Kaufman of Palmerton. He was born in New Brunswick, N.J., on April 9, 1962 to Maria (Ruela) Kaufman of Louisiana and the late Jack F. Kaufman. John was a mechanic in the automobile industry for many years. He was a member of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397, Hellertown, and the Silver Creek Social Club, Springtown.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his mother and Rebecca; children: Sandra (Robert) Yates of Whitehall, Jacklyn Kaufman of Bethlehem, Damien (Jen) Kaufman of Hellertown, Daniel (Holly) Kaufman of Hellertown, Kevin Kaufman, Eric Kaufman, Julie Kaufman of Hamburg, Jack Kaufman of Hellertown; siblings: Joseph (Leanne) Kaufman of Florida, Maria Elena Kaufman Laudenbach of Florida, Michael (Terri) Kaufman of Louisiana; ex-wife: Sheryl Kaufman of Lower Saucon Township; 12 grandchildren.

SERVICE

The service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. The Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown, is in charge of arrangements.