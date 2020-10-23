Teen Intentionally Hit Woman With Car, Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin announced in a news release Friday that a Bucks County teen has been charged with assault with a weapon, and that the weapon was allegedly his car.

According to the news release, the assault charge stems from an Oct. 16 incident in which the 17-year-old allegedly struck a 33-year-old Riegelsville woman with his vehicle, which police identified as a 2004 Toyota Camry.

Police said it happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sycamore Road in Riegelsville borough.

Further investigation by troopers led to their conclusion that “the actor intentionally drove his vehicle into the victim,” the news release said.

According to police, the matter is pending further court proceedings.