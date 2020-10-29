Charles J. Fitzpatrick, 68, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Charles J. Fitzpatrick, 68, of Upper Saucon Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Madeline E. Bedard. Charles was born in Teaneck, N.J., on Dec. 23, 1951 to the late Vincent and Maisie (Gilbert) Fitzpatrick. He worked as a sales manager for various national wine and spirit companies and upon retirement enjoyed working as a clerk at Fresh Market, Center Valley.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 38 years he is survived by a cat: Carly, at home; siblings: Vincent Fitzpatrick of Florida, Doreen Fitzpatrick (Fred Schwab) of Perkasie and Pamela Fitzpatrick (Charles Lorelli) of Chapel Hill, N.C.

SERVICE

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society and/or Southern Lehigh Public Library c/o the funeral home, 326 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.