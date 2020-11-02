Irene M. Hillias, 89, of Upper Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Irene M. Hillias, 89, of Upper Saucon Township died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Jack C. Hillias, who died May 23, 2009. Irene was born in Philadelphia on June 24, 1931 to the late Edwin J. King and Bertha (Healey) King. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, Bethlehem, Coplay Saegerbund Club and Sharecare. Irene lived for her family and friends. She and her husband laid a firm foundation of strong values for their grandchildren, while being present and supporting them at their events. She loved following the stock market and real estate. Musikfest was always a yearly joy in her life, especially hearing polka bands.

SURVIVORS

Children: Irene Hillias Reilly wife of Frank J. Reilly of Cranford, N.J., Barbara A. Hillias Eberhardt wife of Neil D. Eberhardt of Northampton; daughter-in-law: Tracy A. Hillias of Coopersburg; grandchildren: Michael Anthony, Lauren Grace Hillias, Julia Frances Reilly, Jack Thomas Eberhardt; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son: Steven F. Hillias on June 16, 2019; and by 17 siblings.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The Friday morning calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at her church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem. The interment will conclude services at Resurrection Cemetery, Lower Macungie Township. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carmelite Nuns of Allentown, 3551 Lanark Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036-9324.