Veronica A. ‘Ronnie’ Haase, 74, of Williams Township (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Veronica A. “Ronnie” Haase, 74, of Williams Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospice House of Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late Henry “Hank” William Haase, who passed away on Aug. 8, 2017. Ronnie was born on Feb. 11, 1946, in Nazareth, Pa., the daughter of the late Lester and Margaret (Minchak) Stark. Ronnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed her many walks with her son, David. She treasured spending time with her only grandson, Gabriel. She always looked forward to her and Hank’s annual motorcycle trips. She loved going to casinos–as a matter of fact, she and her daughter, Veronica, just went last week. Ronnie had a great affection for all animals, most recently her cat, Kitty.

She is survived by son: David Henry Haase, of Williams Township; daughter: Veronica Ann Malitzki and husband Robert, of Fountain Hill; her grandson: Gabriel Malitzki, of Fountain Hill; sisters: Margaret Mish and husband Eugene, and Elizabeth Matlock; and also by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers: William and Eugene Stark; sister: Mary Jane Herbst.

Ronnie will be laid to rest with her husband, Henry, at St. John’s Union Cemetery in Williams Township at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ronnie’s memory to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare and mailed to 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042. Online condolences may be offered at JFReichelFuneralHome.com.