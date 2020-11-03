Live Election Updates: ‘Trust’ Crucial for Northampton Co. Voters

Welcome to Election Day 2020 in Pennsylvania.

Together with our partners, Spotlight PA has reporters fanned out across the state–from Butler County to Gettysburg to Northampton County–who will be sending dispatches from polling places throughout the day.

You’ll find those reports below, as well as the latest on any legal challenges, voting issues or reports of intimidation. Read a note from our editor about what to expect from Spotlight PA’s coverage.

If you experience voter intimidation, illegal poll watching, long lines, problems with voting machines or any issue, you can send a tip to Spotlight PA as part of a collaboration with ProPublica’s “Electionland” project.

Note: For additional information about voting in the Saucon Valley area, click here.

“Trust” was the word several voters who stood in line at St. John’s Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church Tuesday morning used when explaining why they were voting in person in Bethlehem.

“I didn’t have confidence in the mail,” said Frank Hostetter, a 60-year-old Air Force veteran who requested a mail ballot just in case he would have to be in Florida on Election Day, tending to his elderly mother.

Instead, he had the ballot in hand, ready to surrender it and cast a vote in person.

Many in line and elsewhere in Northampton County apparently had the same idea. One county election official, who didn’t want to be identified, said polls, including this one, were quickly running out of the forms needed to surrender a mail ballot to cast a vote in person.

Credit: Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA

For first-time voter Audrey Sickles, distrust in the vote-by-mail option also brought her to the polls. The 21-year-old Lehigh University senior said she was excited to cast her vote in person.

“I want to make sure my vote is counted,” she said.

Joyce Moya and Jack Rosario also said they didn’t “trust” the mail, and were voting in person “to make a difference.”

Their son, who is 11, is worried, they said. He’ll probably watch the unofficial results come in with them after the polls close.

“He knows it’s important,” Moya said.

Hostetter, the veteran, said no matter who wins the election, it’s a “celebration of our democracy.” After casting his ballot about 40 minutes later, he said he felt relieved.

“The process worked,” he said. -Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA and Votebeat

How to report problems or get voting info

If you need last-minute voting information, you can seek official answers from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling 1-877-VOTESPA. The nonpartisan Election Protection coalition has its own hotline, as well: 866-OUR-VOTE.

If you need to lodge a complaint about something you experience while voting, you can call the state’s hotline (1-877-VOTESPA) or reach the department using this form.

As part of a collaboration with ProPublica’s “Electionland” project, you can report problems at the polls to Spotlight PA using this form. — Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA

What you need to know before heading to the polls

The big day is here. If you’ve already voted by mail, congrats–your work is done.

But for those of you heading out to the polls, here’s what you need to know:

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Double-check your polling place here.

In addition to nonpartisan poll workers, you may encounter partisan poll watchers who are sanctioned to observe polling places. Here’s what they can–and can’t–do.

Have a completed mail ballot? You can still drop it off today by 8 p.m. Some satellite offices and drop boxes will close before then, so be sure to look up your local details.

Have a mail ballot but want to vote in person? Bring all of the materials with you to your polling place.

Requested a mail ballot but it never came in the mail? You can still vote using a provisional ballot.

If you are facing a last-minute problem and can’t make it to the polls, you may qualify for an emergency absentee ballot. Read about those here.

The word of the day is patience. Election officials can only begin processing mail-in and absentee ballots this morning, which means it may take days to report the full results. Some counties aren’t planning to begin the process until tomorrow. So if you see any candidates or campaigns declaring victory tonight in hotly contested races, chances are their celebrations are premature. — Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA